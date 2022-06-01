Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 45,912 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Pembina Pipeline worth $137,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 572,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.