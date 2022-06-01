Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New $813,000 Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 349.78 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

