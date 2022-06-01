Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $82,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,314,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,340,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

