10,353 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

