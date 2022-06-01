Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 327,683 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $80,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 387.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after buying an additional 1,131,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 761.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

NYSE OSH opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

