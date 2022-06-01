Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

TDY opened at $405.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $374.03 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

