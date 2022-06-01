Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

