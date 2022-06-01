Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Regions Financial worth $79,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

