GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 822.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

