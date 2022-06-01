Invesco Ltd. Buys 163,885 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $90,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,423,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.