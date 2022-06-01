Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $86,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 489,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,305,000 after purchasing an additional 470,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

