Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

