Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

