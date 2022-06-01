Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 71,425 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 191.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 229,213 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares in the company, valued at $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

