ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 819 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 334,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,152.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,793,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $578,360 and sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

