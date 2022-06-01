AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of AppLovin worth $141,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,011,000. Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,292,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,084,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,255,000 after purchasing an additional 564,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of APP opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion and a PE ratio of -200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on APP shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.