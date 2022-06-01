IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.
Shares of ISTB opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $51.43.
