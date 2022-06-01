Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $71,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

