IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.