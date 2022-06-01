ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $196.68 and a 12-month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,818 shares of company stock worth $444,578,218 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

