ETF Managers Group LLC Has $542,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,902 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,901 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $248,804 over the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.