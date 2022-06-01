ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 45.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after buying an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 152,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $7,867,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.33. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

