Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,069 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 106,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Southwest Airlines worth $75,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after acquiring an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

