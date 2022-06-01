Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 925,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $79,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 54.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Shares of AU opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

