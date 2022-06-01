Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Brunswick worth $82,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

