Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Option Care Health worth $83,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 630,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Option Care Health by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 250.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 159,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

