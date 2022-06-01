Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $85.52 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

