Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADC opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

