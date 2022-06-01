GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,350 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.