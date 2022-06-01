Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 210 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.