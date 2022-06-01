Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

HOMB stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

