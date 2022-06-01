American International Group Inc. Sells 3,089 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

