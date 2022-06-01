Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.