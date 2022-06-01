Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

