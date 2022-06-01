Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

