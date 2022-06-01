Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $78,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

LPX opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

