Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.