Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.32% of Terex worth $71,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

