Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 444,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after acquiring an additional 279,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

