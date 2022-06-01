LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

