Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 330 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

CZR stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

