Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of New Relic worth $75,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.