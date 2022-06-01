American International Group Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

