Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Washington Federal worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

