MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

