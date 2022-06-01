Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.65 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $82,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

