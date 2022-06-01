Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

