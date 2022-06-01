Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $86,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.83.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.