Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 9,862 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $271.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

