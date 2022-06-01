Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,830 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $86,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXTA opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

